Hawks vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The Brooklyn Nets (41-35), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Barclays Center, battle the Atlanta Hawks (38-38). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Nets matchup in this article.
Hawks vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Hawks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Hawks (-1)
|240
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-1.5)
|240.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|-
|242.5
|-110
|-110
Hawks vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Hawks have a +14 scoring differential, putting up 118 points per game (fourth in the league) and giving up 117.8 (24th in the NBA).
- The Nets have a +54 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and conceding 112.8 (12th in NBA).
- These teams rack up a combined 231.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 230.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Atlanta has put together a 33-40-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Brooklyn has put together a 39-36-1 ATS record so far this season.
Hawks and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+25000
|+8000
|-130
|Nets
|+60000
|+15000
|-3448
