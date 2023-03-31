The Brooklyn Nets (41-35), on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Barclays Center, battle the Atlanta Hawks (38-38). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE

YES and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Hawks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Hawks have a +14 scoring differential, putting up 118 points per game (fourth in the league) and giving up 117.8 (24th in the NBA).

The Nets have a +54 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and conceding 112.8 (12th in NBA).

These teams rack up a combined 231.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams surrender a combined 230.6 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than this contest's total.

Atlanta has put together a 33-40-3 ATS record so far this year.

Brooklyn has put together a 39-36-1 ATS record so far this season.

Hawks and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +25000 +8000 -130 Nets +60000 +15000 -3448

