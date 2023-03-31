Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) and the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) face off at FedExForum on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on BSSE and BSSC.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Clippers beat the Grizzlies, 141-132, on Wednesday. Westbrook scored a team-high 36 points for the Clippers, and Morant had 36 for the Grizzlies.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 36 4 9 3 0 2 Dillon Brooks 30 6 4 1 1 2 Santi Aldama 17 8 1 1 1 2

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies at 6.7 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 17.9 points.

Desmond Bane puts up 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones is putting up 10.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Dillon Brooks posts 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 20.5 6.5 1.0 1.0 2.2 1.3 Desmond Bane 19.9 4.4 3.9 1.2 0.2 2.4 Tyus Jones 11.8 3.7 6.7 0.5 0.0 1.6 Xavier Tillman 10.8 5.9 2.5 1.3 0.5 0.0 Luke Kennard 13.8 3.4 2.5 0.8 0.1 3.6

