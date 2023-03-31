Grizzlies vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (48-28) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (41-36) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-6.5
|-
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has gone over in 34 of its 77 games with a set total (44.2%).
- The Grizzlies have a 38-38-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Memphis has won 45 out of the 59 games, or 76.3%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Memphis has won 23 of its 27 games, or 85.2%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The Grizzlies have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|0
|0%
|116.9
|230.2
|112.7
|225.5
|231.0
|Clippers
|0
|0%
|113.3
|230.2
|112.8
|225.5
|224.3
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
- Six of Grizzlies' last 10 games have hit the over.
- At home, Memphis sports a better record against the spread (24-15-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (14-23-0).
- The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 112.8 the Clippers allow.
- When Memphis scores more than 112.8 points, it is 31-16 against the spread and 39-8 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|38-38
|18-15
|34-42
|Clippers
|39-38
|4-6
|36-41
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Clippers
|116.9
|113.3
|8
|20
|31-16
|27-9
|39-8
|30-6
|112.7
|112.8
|11
|12
|29-18
|32-20
|35-12
|32-20
