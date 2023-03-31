Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 28, Bane produced 31 points, five assists and three steals in a 113-108 win versus the Magic.

In this article, we look at Bane's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.4 22.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.1 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.7 PRA 29.5 30.6 32.2 PR 25.5 26.4 27.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.6



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Clippers

Bane is responsible for attempting 12.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 16.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Bane's Grizzlies average 104.2 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are 12th in the league, conceding 112.8 points per contest.

The Clippers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have conceded 24.9 per contest, 12th in the league.

The Clippers give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 35 30 4 6 4 1 0

