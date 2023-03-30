Top UAB Players to Watch vs. North Texas - March 30
When the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) and UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) square off at Orleans Arena on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, Tylor Perry and Eric Gaines will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.
How to Watch UAB vs. North Texas
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Arena: Orleans Arena
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2 | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV
UAB's Last Game
UAB was victorious in its most recent game versus Utah Valley, 88-86 in OT, on Tuesday. Ty Brewer was its leading scorer with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ty Brewer
|30
|12
|0
|5
|1
|4
|Jordan Walker
|17
|5
|6
|2
|0
|1
|Eric Gaines
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
UAB Players to Watch
Jordan Walker is the Blazers' top scorer (22.3 points per game), and he produces 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds. His scoring average ranks him fifth in the country.
Gaines is the Blazers' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he produces 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds.
Trey Jemison paces the Blazers in rebounding (8.5 per game), and posts 9.2 points and 0.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
The Blazers receive 10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from KJ Buffen.
The Blazers receive 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Brewer.
UAB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Walker
|22.5
|3.4
|4.0
|1.1
|0.0
|4.2
|Trey Jemison
|10.1
|9.8
|0.2
|0.4
|1.8
|0.0
|Eric Gaines
|9.1
|4.0
|3.3
|2.0
|0.9
|0.6
|KJ Buffen
|12.1
|5.9
|1.2
|0.7
|0.6
|1.0
|Ty Brewer
|7.9
|5.1
|0.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.3
