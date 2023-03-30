On Thursday, March 30 at 1:05 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves visit the Washington Nationals in the first game of the season. Max Fried will get the call for the Braves, while Patrick Corbin will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+200). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). An 8-run over/under is listed in this contest.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves won 88, or 67.7%, of the 130 games they played as favorites last season.

The Braves had a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when they were favored by -250 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves hit 118 homers on the road last season (1.5 per game).

Atlanta averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 away from home.

The Nationals were underdogs in 141 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (33.3%) in those contests.

Last season, the Nationals came away with a win 14 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

