The Memphis Grizzlies, Xavier Tillman included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 113-108 win over the Magic (his last action) Tillman posted 20 points and nine rebounds.

With prop bets available for Tillman, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.9 10.4 Rebounds 6.5 4.8 5.8 Assists -- 1.5 2.2 PRA 18.5 13.2 18.4 PR 16.5 11.7 16.2 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Clippers

Tillman is responsible for attempting 4.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

Tillman's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

The Clippers concede 112.6 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 24.8 per contest.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 34 13 5 3 0 0 2

