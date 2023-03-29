The Memphis Grizzlies, Santi Aldama included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Aldama put up nine points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 113-108 win against the Magic.

If you'd like to make predictions on Aldama's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Santi Aldama Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.1 7.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.6 PRA -- 15.1 14.8 PR 12.5 13.8 13.2 3PM 0.5 1.3 0.7



Santi Aldama Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Santi Aldama has made 3.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.6 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Aldama's opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 112.6 points per game.

The Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have allowed 24.8 per game, 10th in the league.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Santi Aldama vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 20 9 0 0 1 0 0

