Tuesday's contest at Orleans Arena has the UAB Blazers (28-9) matching up with the Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8) at TBA (on March 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-73 victory for UAB, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

UAB vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Time: TBD

Where: Paradise, Nevada

Venue: Orleans Arena

UAB vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 75, Utah Valley 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-2.0)

UAB (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Utah Valley has compiled a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season, while UAB is 14-16-0. The Wolverines have hit the over in 15 games, while Blazers games have gone over 20 times. Utah Valley is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games, while UAB has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' +414 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.1 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 69.9 per contest (170th in college basketball).

UAB wins the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. It records 37.8 rebounds per game, second in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.8.

UAB connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (108th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 31.7% from deep.

UAB has won the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.1 (212th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (78th in college basketball).

