The UAB Blazers (28-9) will aim to continue a three-game win run when they host the Utah Valley Wolverines (28-8) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Wolverines have also taken three games in a row.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UAB vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).

UAB is 21-6 when it shoots better than 39.0% from the field.

The Blazers are the second ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines rank third.

The 81.1 points per game the Blazers average are 13.0 more points than the Wolverines allow (68.1).

UAB is 22-7 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, UAB is averaging 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it is on the road (78.3).

In 2022-23, the Blazers are giving up 65.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are allowing 74.6.

At home, UAB is draining 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in road games (6.9). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (36.7%).

UAB Schedule