Desmond Bane plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take on the Orlando Magic at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Bane, in his most recent showing, had 25 points and five assists in a 123-119 win over the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Bane, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.2 21.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.8 PRA 33.5 30.4 31.1 PR 28.5 26.2 26.3 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.5



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Magic

Bane has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 12.3% and 12.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bane is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Bane's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 104.1.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 114.2 points per contest.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Magic are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 25.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 12.9 makes per contest, 24th in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2022 24 24 6 2 3 0 0 2/5/2022 26 7 8 3 1 0 1

