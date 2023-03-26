Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - March 26
Sunday's 6:00 PM ET matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) and the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at State Farm Arena features the Hawks' Trae Young as a player to watch.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks were victorious in their previous game against the Pacers, 143-130, on Saturday. John Collins was their high scorer with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|John Collins
|21
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Dejounte Murray
|20
|2
|12
|2
|1
|0
|Saddiq Bey
|18
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
Hawks Players to Watch
- The Hawks receive 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Dejounte Murray.
- Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11.2 per game), and he contributes 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him sixth in the league.
- The Hawks receive 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.
- Collins is averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 51.4% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|26.4
|3.4
|8.9
|1
|0
|2.5
|Dejounte Murray
|13.3
|3.9
|5.6
|1.5
|0.1
|0.4
|Clint Capela
|11.6
|10.4
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
|Onyeka Okongwu
|11.5
|7.1
|1.2
|0.9
|1.5
|0
|John Collins
|14.3
|5
|1.6
|0.6
|0.7
|1.5
