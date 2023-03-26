At State Farm Arena on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) aim to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) at 6:00 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-2) 246.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-2.5) 246.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Grizzlies (-2) 245 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Grizzlies (-2.5) - -130 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies average 116.7 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 112.3 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +319 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.
  • The Hawks have a +16 scoring differential, putting up 118.0 points per game (third in league) and allowing 117.8 (23rd in NBA).
  • These two teams average 234.7 points per game combined, 11.8 less than this game's total.
  • These two teams allow a combined 230.1 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Memphis has compiled a 33-35-5 ATS record so far this year.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 33-38-3 record against the spread this season.

Hawks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Hawks +30000 +8000 -134
Grizzlies +1600 +650 -10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.