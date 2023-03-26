How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on March 26, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- Memphis has a 24-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.
- The 116.7 points per game the Grizzlies record are just 1.1 fewer points than the Hawks allow (117.8).
- Memphis is 29-5 when scoring more than 117.8 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are putting up 120.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 113.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, Memphis is surrendering 7.1 fewer points per game (108.8) than in road games (115.9).
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are draining 0.9 more treys per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (11.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Ziaire Williams
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Shoulder
