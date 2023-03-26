Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks (37-37) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|-
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has hit the over in 33 of its 74 games with a set total (44.6%).
- The Grizzlies have gone 37-36-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Memphis has been favored 56 times and won 43, or 76.8%, of those games.
- This season, Memphis has won 41 of its 51 games, or 80.4%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The Grizzlies have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|0
|0%
|116.7
|234.7
|112.3
|230.1
|230.8
|Hawks
|0
|0%
|118.0
|234.7
|117.8
|230.1
|233.0
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have gone 8-2 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Grizzlies have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Memphis has played better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 13 times in 36 road games.
- The Grizzlies record only 1.1 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Hawks allow (117.8).
- Memphis has a 25-9 record against the spread and a 29-5 record overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|37-36
|29-22
|33-40
|Hawks
|34-40
|13-9
|42-32
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Hawks
|116.7
|118.0
|8
|3
|25-9
|29-24
|29-5
|33-20
|112.3
|117.8
|7
|23
|31-19
|22-11
|37-13
|24-9
