The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Murray put up 20 points, 12 assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 143-130 win against the Pacers.

Now let's dig into Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.5 18.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 4.9 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.5 PRA 30.5 32 29.8 PR 24.5 25.9 23.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 0.9



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Murray is responsible for attempting 17.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.0 per game.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 15.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 104.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 112.3 points per game, which is seventh-best in the league.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are 21st in the NBA, giving up 44.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 26.2 per game, 25th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the NBA, conceding 12.8 makes per game.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2022 38 33 13 3 6 0 0 2/28/2022 34 21 3 8 1 1 3 1/26/2022 39 16 10 11 0 0 2

