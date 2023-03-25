Onyeka Okongwu plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Okongwu put up 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 125-124 loss against the Timberwolves.

In this article, we break down Okongwu's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 11.8 Rebounds 7.5 7.2 6.9 Assists -- 1 1 PRA 18.5 17.8 19.7 PR 17.5 16.8 18.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Onyeka Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.

Okongwu's Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.6 possessions per contest.

The Pacers allow 118.2 points per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 45.3 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 26.2 assists per game, the Pacers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 39 18 20 4 0 4 2 12/27/2022 21 6 8 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okongwu or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.