On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Hawks vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Pacers Moneyline
DraftKings Hawks (-9) 242 -410 +330 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Hawks (-9.5) 241.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Hawks (-10.5) - -500 +400 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

  • The Hawks average 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 117.6 per contest (23rd in the NBA). They have a +3 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pacers' -195 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 118.2 per outing (26th in league).
  • The two teams average 233.2 points per game combined, 8.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 235.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 32-38-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Indiana is 39-34-1 ATS this season.

Hawks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Hawks +30000 +8000 -134
Pacers +100000 +90000 +2200

