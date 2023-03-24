Friday's contest that pits the LSU Lady Tigers (30-2) versus the Utah Utes (27-4) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-71 in favor of LSU. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.

The Utes took care of business in their most recent outing 63-56 against Princeton on Sunday.

Utah vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Utah vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 74, Utah 71

Utah Schedule Analysis

On February 25, the Utes captured their best win of the season, an 84-78 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.

The Utes have 12 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Utah has six wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Utah 2022-23 Best Wins

84-78 at home over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on February 25

71-69 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 29

85-58 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 14

69-67 over Ole Miss (No. 20) on November 23

124-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 16

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 66-42 victory over the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines on March 19.

The Lady Tigers have seven wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

LSU has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 16

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

82-77 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on February 2

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes average 83.5 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 66.0 per outing (224th in college basketball). They have a +542 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.5 points per game.

In conference tilts, Utah averages fewer points per contest (78.7) than its season average (83.5).

The Utes score 89.1 points per game in home games, compared to 78.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.

Utah surrenders 64.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 66.8 in away games.

The Utes have been putting up 82.0 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 83.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

LSU Performance Insights