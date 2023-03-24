Creighton vs. Princeton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (23-8) play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a place in the Elite Eight of the South Region bracket up for grabs on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 9:00 PM. Creighton is a 10-point favorite in the contest, which airs on TBS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 140.
Creighton vs. Princeton Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Creighton
|-10
|140
Creighton vs Princeton Betting Records & Stats
- The Bluejays are 18-17-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Creighton has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -524 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 84% chance of a victory for the Bluejays.
- Princeton has a 17-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have played as an underdog of +400 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- Princeton has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Creighton vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140
|% of Games Over 140
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Creighton
|22
|62.9%
|76.7
|152.2
|68.5
|136.4
|144.8
|Princeton
|19
|65.5%
|75.5
|152.2
|67.9
|136.4
|143.2
Additional Creighton vs Princeton Insights & Trends
- Creighton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Bluejays have hit the over six times.
- Princeton has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Tigers have gone over the total in five of their past 10 outings.
- The Bluejays put up 8.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Tigers give up (67.9).
- Creighton is 13-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 67.9 points.
- The Tigers score an average of 75.5 points per game, seven more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays give up.
- When it scores more than 68.5 points, Princeton is 9-10 against the spread and 15-6 overall.
Creighton vs. Princeton Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Creighton
|18-17-0
|5-7
|16-18-1
|Princeton
|17-12-0
|1-0
|15-13-1
Creighton vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits
|Creighton
|Princeton
|13-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|5-6
|Away Record
|7-4
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|79.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.4
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.4
|5-9-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-1
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
