The South Region bracket's No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) are 7.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:30 PM, live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS. The matchup's point total is 136.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 136.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 136.5 points 23 times.

Alabama has an average point total of 150.5 in its games this year, 14.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 21-12-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama has won 27, or 93.1%, of the 29 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Alabama has been at least a -375 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Alabama, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 15 46.9% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

The Crimson Tide have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

The 82.3 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are 19.2 more points than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

Alabama is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

