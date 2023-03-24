A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) playing as 7.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 6:30 PM on TBS, with the winner moving on to the South Region bracket final. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Alabama -7.5 135.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

  • Alabama and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 points in 24 of 33 games this season.
  • Alabama's outings this year have an average point total of 150.5, 15.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Crimson Tide are 21-12-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Alabama has won 27 out of the 29 games, or 93.1%, in which it has been favored.
  • Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Alabama.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Alabama 24 72.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5
San Diego State 16 50% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

  • Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Crimson Tide have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
  • The 82.3 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 19.2 more points than the Aztecs allow (63.1).
  • When Alabama totals more than 63.1 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0
San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State
15-0 Home Record 15-1
9-3 Away Record 8-2
9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0
6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4
73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9
7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0
4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

