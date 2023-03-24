A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) will determine one of the squads heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at TBA. Bookmakers think Alabama will emerge victorious in this one, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 136.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 136.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 136.5 points 23 times.

The average point total in Alabama's contests this year is 150.5, 14.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 21-12-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 27, or 93.1%, of those games.

Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Alabama, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 15 46.9% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 9-1 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Crimson Tide's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Crimson Tide record 19.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

When Alabama puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 17-9 against the spread and 26-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.