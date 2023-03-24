The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) will meet on Friday at TBA, live from KFC Yum! Center, with both teams looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Bookmakers have declared Alabama as the favorite to advance past the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket, giving the a -point edge.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's games have gone over the point total in 15 out of 32 opportunities (46.9%).

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 21-12-0 this season.

San Diego State (17-15-0 ATS) has covered the spread 63.6% of the time, 10.5% less often than Alabama (21-12-0) this season.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

Five of Crimson Tide's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Crimson Tide average 19.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

Alabama has a 17-9 record against the spread and a 26-3 record overall when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

