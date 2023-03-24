The South Region bracket's No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) are 7.5-point favorites to defeat the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 6:30 PM, live from KFC Yum! Center and airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -7.5 137.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 23 times.

The average point total in Alabama's matchups this year is 150.5, 13 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide have a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama has been the favorite in 29 games this season and won 27 (93.1%) of those contests.

Alabama has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite 20 times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 23 69.7% 82.3 154.2 68.2 131.3 149.5 San Diego State 14 43.8% 71.9 154.2 63.1 131.3 138.3

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Crimson Tide have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

The 82.3 points per game the Crimson Tide average are 19.2 more points than the Aztecs give up (63.1).

Alabama has a 17-9 record against the spread and a 26-3 record overall when putting up more than 63.1 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-12-0 12-8 15-18-0 San Diego State 17-15-0 0-0 13-19-0

Alabama vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

Alabama San Diego State 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-3 Away Record 8-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.