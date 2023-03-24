This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) will decide which of the squads is heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have knocked down.

Alabama has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Crimson Tide sit at first.

The Crimson Tide record 82.3 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs allow.

When Alabama scores more than 63.1 points, it is 26-3.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Alabama is averaging 89.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 73.7 points per contest.

The Crimson Tide are surrendering 65 points per game this season when playing at home, which is four fewer points than they're allowing on the road (69).

Alabama is making 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 2.4 more threes and four% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Alabama Schedule