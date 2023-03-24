The Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) are slated to match up for their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, with a tip-off time of 6:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Brandon Miller and Matt Bradley are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama was victorious in its most recent game against Maryland, 73-51, on Saturday. Jahvon Quinerly was its leading scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

San Diego State was victorious in its most recent game against Furman, 75-52, on Saturday. Micah Parrish starred with 16 points, and also had six boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller is tops on his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also posts 2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney is averaging 10 points, 0.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Mark Sears averages 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Charles Bediako puts up 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 65.6% from the field.

Quinerly is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.6), and also puts up 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley leads the Aztecs in scoring (13 points per game) and assists (2.1), and posts 3.9 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lamont Butler is the Aztecs' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he delivers 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Darrion Trammell gets the Aztecs 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah is No. 1 on the Aztecs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 6.1 points and 0.6 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jaedon LeDee is averaging 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 49.7% of his shots from the field.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)