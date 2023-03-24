The Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) are set to match up for their Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, with a tip-off time of 6:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Brandon Miller and Matt Bradley are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Alabama defeated Maryland 73-51. With 22 points, Jahvon Quinerly was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

In its previous game, San Diego State defeated Furman on Saturday, 75-52. Its top scorer was Micah Parrish with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller paces his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also averages 2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney posts 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field and 29.1% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mark Sears is putting up 12.4 points, 2.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Charles Bediako is posting 6.3 points, 0.7 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Quinerly paces his squad in assists per game (3.6), and also posts 8.7 points and 1.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (13 points per game), and he posts 2.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Lamont Butler paces the Aztecs in assists (3.3 per game), and posts 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darrion Trammell gives the Aztecs 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah paces the Aztecs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and puts up 6.1 points and 0.6 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jaedon LeDee is putting up 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 49.7% of his shots from the field.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)