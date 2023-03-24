Friday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the San Diego State Aztecs at KFC Yum! Center at 6:30 PM ET features the Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Aztecs' Matt Bradley as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

TV: TBS

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama was victorious in its previous game against Maryland, 73-51, on Saturday. Jahvon Quinerly led the way with 22 points, and also had two rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, San Diego State topped Furman 75-52. With 16 points, Micah Parrish was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller is tops on his squad in both points (19.1) and rebounds (8.2) per game, and also averages 2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Noah Clowney is averaging 10 points, 0.9 assists and 7.9 rebounds per contest.

Mark Sears puts up 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Charles Bediako is averaging 6.3 points, 0.7 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Quinerly paces the Crimson Tide at 3.6 assists per game, while also putting up 1.9 rebounds and 8.7 points.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is posting team highs in points (13 per game) and assists (2.1). And he is contributing 3.9 rebounds, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Lamont Butler is posting a team-leading 3.3 assists per contest. He's also delivering 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, sinking 41.3% of his shots from the floor, and 32.4% from beyond the arc resulting in 1 triples per contest.

The Aztecs receive 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Darrion Trammell.

Nathan Mensah tops the Aztecs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and puts up 6.1 points and 0.6 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Jaedon LeDee gives the Aztecs 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)