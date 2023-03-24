Friday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 74-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Alabama. The over/under has been set at 136.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -7.5

Alabama -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -375, San Diego State +280

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+7.5)



San Diego State (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama has put together a 21-12-0 record against the spread this season, while San Diego State is 17-15-0. The Crimson Tide have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Aztecs games have gone over 13 times. The two teams score an average of 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 contests, Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +508 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (122nd in college basketball).

Alabama comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is collecting 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per contest.

Alabama knocks down 10.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (177th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make at a 28.1% rate.

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and give up 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.3 per game (311th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs' +308 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (25th in college basketball).

San Diego State grabs 33.1 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 27.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

San Diego State knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (137th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 28.8% from deep.

San Diego State has committed 11 turnovers per game (98th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than the 12.1 it forces (160th in college basketball).

