Friday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center (on March 24) at TBA. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Alabama.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Alabama. The over/under is currently listed at 136.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Alabama -6.5

Alabama -6.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -300, San Diego State +240

Alabama vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 74, San Diego State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. San Diego State

Pick ATS: San Diego State (+6.5)



San Diego State (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Alabama has a 21-12-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to San Diego State, who is 17-15-0 ATS. The Crimson Tide are 15-18-0 and the Aztecs are 13-19-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 154.2 points per game, 17.7 more points than this matchup's total. Alabama is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests, while San Diego State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game with a +508 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per outing (124th in college basketball).

Alabama prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.1 boards. It is recording 40.9 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Alabama connects on 4.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.1 (ninth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.4.

The Crimson Tide average 97.5 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball), while allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 2.0 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (311th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.3 (240th in college basketball).

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +308 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.9 points per game, 178th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.1 per outing to rank 25th in college basketball.

San Diego State averages 33.1 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 27.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

San Diego State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (139th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 28.8% from deep.

San Diego State has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (97th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (161st in college basketball).

