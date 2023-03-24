A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 6:30 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games have hit the over.

San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 ATS record so far this season.

In the Aztecs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +340

+340 Bookmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.

Sportsbooks have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.7%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Aztecs have had the 70th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000.

With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

