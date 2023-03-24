Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) or the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 6:30 PM on Friday.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-350
|+270
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-340
|+280
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-345
|+280
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama has put together a 21-15-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- San Diego State is 17-16-1 ATS this year.
- In the Aztecs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +340
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), Alabama is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +340, which is the 63rd-biggest change in the country.
- Alabama has a 22.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have had the 70th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.
- San Diego State has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
