The No. 5-seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) on Friday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at KFC Yum! Center airing on TBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has covered 21 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.

San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 34 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +350

+350 Oddsmakers rate Alabama equally compared to the computer rankings, best in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have improved from +5000 at the start of the season to +350, the 63rd-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +350 moneyline odds, is 22.2%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 70th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

