The No. 5-seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) on Friday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at KFC Yum! Center airing on TBS.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season have gone over the point total.

San Diego State has put together a 17-16-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this year, 14 out of the Aztecs' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +380

+380 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+380), Alabama is best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide were +5000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +380, which is the 62nd-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +380, Alabama has been given a 20.8% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have experienced the 69th-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.

Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

