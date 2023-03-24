A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 6:30 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Alabama is 21-15-0 ATS this season.

A total of 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games this season have hit the over.

San Diego State has compiled a 17-16-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of 14 Aztecs games this year have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +320

+320 Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+320), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Crimson Tide have had the 64th-biggest change this season, improving from +5000 at the start to +320.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 23.8% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Aztecs have had the 71st-biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the beginning to +4000.

Based on its moneyline odds, San Diego State has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.