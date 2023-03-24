Alabama vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) playing on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 6:30 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.
Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|136.5
|-350
|+275
|DraftKings
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137
|-340
|+280
|PointsBet
|Alabama (-7.5)
|137.5
|-345
|+280
Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- Alabama has compiled a 21-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games have gone over the point total.
- San Diego State has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of 14 Aztecs games this season have gone over the point total.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +340
- Alabama is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 22.7%.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- The Aztecs have experienced the 70th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +6000 at the start of the season to +4000.
- With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
