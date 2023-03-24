A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) to determine which of the squads is heading to the South Regional final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, starting at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. San Diego State matchup.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Alabama vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-7.5) 136.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-7.5) 137 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Alabama (-7.5) 137 -345 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Alabama vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

  • Alabama is 21-15-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Crimson Tide's 36 games have hit the over.
  • San Diego State has covered 17 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
  • A total of 14 Aztecs games this season have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +340
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+340), Alabama is best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • Bookmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +340. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
  • With odds of +340, Alabama has been given a 22.7% chance of winning the national championship.

San Diego State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4000, which is the 70th-biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +4000, San Diego State has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

