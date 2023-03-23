This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will determine which of the squads is heading to the East Region bracket final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Owls' opponents have hit.

Tennessee has a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 23rd.

The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.

When Tennessee puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 18-4.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Florida Atlantic has put together a 26-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 14th.

The Owls put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 57.8 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has an 18-0 record when giving up fewer than 71.2 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tennessee is posting 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it is away from home (67.1).

Defensively the Volunteers have been better at home this season, allowing 53.3 points per game, compared to 63.7 in road games.

In terms of total threes made, Tennessee has played worse at home this year, averaging 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 33% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% clip away from home.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

At home, Florida Atlantic scores 82.1 points per game. On the road, it averages 75.9.

In 2022-23 the Owls are allowing 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than on the road (67.5).

Florida Atlantic makes more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Missouri L 79-71 Bridgestone Arena 3/16/2023 Louisiana W 58-55 Amway Center 3/18/2023 Duke W 65-52 Amway Center 3/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - Madison Square Garden

