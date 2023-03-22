Xavier Tillman plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 112-108 win versus the Mavericks, Tillman tallied three points.

Below we will look at Tillman's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.5 10.2 Rebounds 6.5 4.8 6.8 Assists 2.5 1.5 2.8 PRA 18.5 12.8 19.8 PR 16.5 11.3 17 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Xavier Tillman has made 2.8 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 4.7% of his team's total makes.

The Grizzlies rank 13th in possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.1 points per game, the Rockets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 41.4 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets have allowed 25.8 per game, 16th in the league.

Conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst squad in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 27 4 5 3 0 2 0 10/21/2022 7 0 2 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.