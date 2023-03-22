The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the UAB Blazers (27-9) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. UAB matchup.

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline UAB Moneyline

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

UAB is 15-17-2 ATS this season.

The Blazers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Vanderbilt has compiled a 20-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Commodores games have hit the over 20 out of 36 times this season.

