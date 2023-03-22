The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) welcome in the UAB Blazers (27-9) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Commodores have given up to their opponents (43.2%).

UAB has put together a 17-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.2% from the field.

The Commodores are the rebounding team in the country, the Blazers rank fourth.

The Blazers put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 71.6 the Commodores give up.

When UAB gives up fewer than 72.3 points, it is 17-1.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

UAB is putting up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (79.4).

The Blazers concede 65.9 points per game at home, and 76 away.

UAB knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (38.4%).

UAB Schedule