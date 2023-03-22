Jaren Jackson Jr. could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

Jackson put up 28 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-108 win versus the Mavericks.

Below, we break down Jackson's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.7 21.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.5 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA 26.5 25.2 29.6 PR 25.5 24.3 28.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Rockets

Jackson has taken 12.6 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Rockets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have conceded 118.1 points per game, which is 26th-best in the NBA.

The Rockets give up 41.4 rebounds per contest, ranking fourth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.8 per game.

The Rockets give up 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 29 17 4 0 2 5 0

