Hawks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - March 22
The Atlanta Hawks (36-36) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) at Target Center on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Hawks' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 129-107 victory against the Pistons. Trae Young scored 30 points in the Hawks' win, leading the team.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dejounte Murray
|PG
|Out
|Illness
|20.5
|5.4
|6
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Questionable
|Rest
|14.2
|3.1
|2.8
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.2
|3.9
|1
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf), Jordan McLaughlin: Questionable (Illness), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Ankle)
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSSE and BSN
Hawks Season Insights
- The Hawks score just 1.4 more points per game (117.6) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (116.2).
- Atlanta is 26-11 when it scores more than 116.2 points.
- Over their last 10 games, the Hawks are averaging 121.6 points per game, four more than their season average (117.6).
- Atlanta connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.
- The Hawks rank fifth in the league averaging 114.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th, allowing 116.3 points per 100 possessions.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-5
|241.5
