Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FedExForum as heavy, 13-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 122 - Rockets 106
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 13)
- Pick OU:
Under (231.5)
- The Rockets (28-40-4 ATS) have covered the spread 46.5% of the time, 7.6% less often than the Grizzlies (33-34-4) this season.
- Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 13-point favorite or more this season, while Houston covers as an underdog of 13 or more 25% of the time.
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Memphis does it in fewer games (43.7% of the time) than Houston (47.2%).
- The Grizzlies have a .759 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-13) this season while the Rockets have a .235 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-52).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis has a top-five defense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 112.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 10th with 116 points scored per contest.
- This season, the Grizzlies rank 11th in the league in assists, averaging 25.5 per game.
- The Grizzlies rank 18th in the NBA with 11.6 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Memphis has taken 63.5% two-pointers (accounting for 73.1% of the team's buckets) and 36.5% three-pointers (26.9%).
