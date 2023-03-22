Desmond Bane Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Rockets - March 22
The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
We're going to examine Bane's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.
Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|21.5
|21.1
|20.0
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.1
|5.2
|Assists
|3.5
|4.2
|4.6
|PRA
|30.5
|30.4
|29.8
|PR
|26.5
|26.2
|25.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.8
|2.0
Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Rockets
- Bane has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 12.1% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 16.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.
- Bane's opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 13th in possessions per game with 104.1.
- The Rockets concede 118.1 points per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the Rockets have given up 41.4 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Rockets have given up 25.8 per contest, 16th in the league.
- Allowing 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst team in the league.
Desmond Bane vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/1/2023
|29
|30
|9
|6
|6
|1
|0
|10/21/2022
|33
|14
|6
|7
|3
|0
|2
