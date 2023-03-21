The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) host the UAB Blazers (27-9) at on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at TBA ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

TBD Venue:

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Blazers Betting Records & Stats

The Blazers have hit the over in 20 of their 30 games with a set total (66.7%).

UAB has gone 14-16-0 ATS this year.

UAB (14-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 56.2% of the time, 9.5% less often than Vanderbilt (18-14-0) this season.

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 72.3 153.8 71.6 141.8 138.8 UAB 81.5 153.8 70.2 141.8 147.3

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

UAB has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Blazers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

The Blazers score an average of 81.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 71.6 the Commodores allow.

UAB is 11-12 against the spread and 21-6 overall when it scores more than 71.6 points.

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 UAB 14-16-0 20-10-0

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits

Vanderbilt UAB 14-5 Home Record 17-2 5-6 Away Record 6-5 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

