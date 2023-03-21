Tuesday's contest at has the Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) going head to head against the UAB Blazers (27-9) at TBA (on March 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-73 win for Vanderbilt, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Venue:

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

UAB vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 75, UAB 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-1.8)

Vanderbilt (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Vanderbilt is 18-14-0 against the spread this season compared to UAB's 14-16-0 ATS record. A total of 20 out of the Commodores' games this season have gone over the point total, and 20 of the Blazers' games have gone over. Vanderbilt is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games, while UAB has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game, with a +406 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.5 points per game (10th in college basketball) and give up 70.2 per outing (179th in college basketball).

The 37.7 rebounds per game UAB accumulates rank second in the nation, 7.2 more than the 30.5 its opponents pull down.

UAB makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 35.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.9%.

UAB has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (71st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.