Jaren Jackson Jr. and Luka Doncic are two players to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) and the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) play at FedExForum on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Grizzlies topped the Warriors 133-119. With 31 points, Jackson was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 31 7 3 0 4 3 Desmond Bane 26 4 2 1 0 3 Dillon Brooks 18 3 3 0 0 4

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jackson leads his squad in rebounds per game (6.6), and also puts up 17.5 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steal and 3.1 blocked shots (first in the league).

Desmond Bane averages 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones puts up 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks puts up 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the field and 32.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Santi Aldama posts 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 21.3 5.5 5.0 0.5 0.4 2.5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 20.8 6.5 1.1 0.8 2.4 1.7 Tyus Jones 13.9 3.8 7.3 1.1 0.0 1.8 Xavier Tillman 10.3 7.0 2.9 1.3 0.5 0.1 Dillon Brooks 11.9 2.9 2.3 0.9 0.3 2.4

