How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) aim to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) on March 20, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV
- Watch Grizzlies vs. Mavericks with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 21-5 overall.
- The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 30th.
- The Grizzlies average 116.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 113.3 the Mavericks allow.
- Memphis is 34-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are averaging 119 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (113.3).
- In 2022-23, Memphis is giving up 108.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 115.9.
- At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12) than on the road (11.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (34.5%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Questionable
|Calf
|Ja Morant
|Out
|Reconditioning
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Shoulder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.