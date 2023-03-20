The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) aim to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) on March 20, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 21-5 overall.

The Grizzlies are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 30th.

The Grizzlies average 116.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 113.3 the Mavericks allow.

Memphis is 34-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 119 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (113.3).

In 2022-23, Memphis is giving up 108.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 115.9.

At home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12) than on the road (11.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (34.9%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Grizzlies Injuries